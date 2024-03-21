Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $65.46 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,367,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

