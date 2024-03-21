Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.97

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.97 and last traded at $100.73, with a volume of 19275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

