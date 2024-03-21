Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises about 2.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Wix.com worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,390,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after acquiring an additional 329,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,806,000 after acquiring an additional 180,229 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

