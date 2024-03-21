Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.18

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 4617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WF

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.4465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.