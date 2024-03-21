Worldcoin (WLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $376.79 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00012118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,181,554 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 154,901,813.9585333 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.95543755 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $464,957,676.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

