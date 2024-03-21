Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $67.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

