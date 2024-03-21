Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $61.02 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 29,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 307,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

