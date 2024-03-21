Xinyan Hao Sells 1,088 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 805,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

