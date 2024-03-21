YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of YPF stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 263,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

