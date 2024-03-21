Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Middleby Trading Up 0.3 %

MIDD opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.05. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.