Zacks Research Comments on TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.01. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,216.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $992.37. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $689.66 and a 12 month high of $1,217.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total value of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

