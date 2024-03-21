Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Exelon in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

