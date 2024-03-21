Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Target in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

