Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Masimo by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

