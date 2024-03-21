Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

