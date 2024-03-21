Zacks Research Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.