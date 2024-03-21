Zacks Research Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.9 %

SHOO stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

