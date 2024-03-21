Zacks Research Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

BK opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $813,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

