ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald Sells 17,085 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) General Counsel Thomas P. Fitzgerald sold 17,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $19,135.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

