Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 816 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.78. 279,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.