ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

