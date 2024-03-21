Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,115 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.