ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,452. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

