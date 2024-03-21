ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.74. 1,284,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,054,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

