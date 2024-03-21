ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.74. 1,284,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,054,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
