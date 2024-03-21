ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 201,334 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,639,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

