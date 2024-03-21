Zumiez Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Zumiez Stock Up 3.1 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 256,080 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 45.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

