1,008 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,501 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock worth $314,260,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $307.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.58 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

