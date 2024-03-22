1,087 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

