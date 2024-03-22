111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $578.69 million during the quarter.

111 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $1.22 on Friday. 111 has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Get 111 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 111 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 111 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 111 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 111 during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.