1,470 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.