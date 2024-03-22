14,965 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

