1,674 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.94.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

CHTR stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

