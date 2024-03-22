17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.84 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78.
Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares
Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares
In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce Bancshares
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.