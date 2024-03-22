17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $51.84 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.