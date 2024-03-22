17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,291,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $532.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.29 and its 200 day moving average is $500.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

