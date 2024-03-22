17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $287.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average is $255.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.93 and a 12-month high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

