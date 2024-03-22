17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,128 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Danaher makes up 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 105,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

DHR opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

