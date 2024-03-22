17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,530 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

