17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Lennar accounts for about 2.1% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

