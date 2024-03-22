17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,555.69 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,663.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,504.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.