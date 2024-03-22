17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $323,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TTD opened at $85.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

