17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Corteva accounts for 1.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

