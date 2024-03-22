17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $435.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $437.23.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

