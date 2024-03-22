17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,163 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $265.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

