17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,179 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.7% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.4 %

ANSS stock opened at $348.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.33. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

