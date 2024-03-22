17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $485,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.46 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 915.19, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,123 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,528. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.