17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $269.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

