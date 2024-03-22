17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.