17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $34.33 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

