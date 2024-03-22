1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 37,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

