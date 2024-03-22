1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

